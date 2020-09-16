Benue schools to resume Sept 21

*Cancels third term, school fees

Benue State government has approved Monday September 21, 2020 for resumption of all schools across the state.

Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, who announced this Wednesday at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi while briefing journalists said both public and private primary, secondary and tertiary institutions are to abide by the directive.

He explained that the resumption is for first term of 2020 and 2021 academic session, stressing that third term for other categories of pupils and students except JSS 3 and SSS 3 had been cancelled including payment of school fees.

“Let me emphasize on the issue of school fees so there is no confusion that third term is cancelled, school fees for the term is also cancelled. But in the case of JSS 3 and SSS 3, parents are expected to pay their third term fees. However, those who have not done third term, they don’t need to pay fees and this applies to private and public schools,” he said.

Prof. Ityavyar maintained that it was the collective decision of stakeholders in the education sector in the state that all tertiary institutions be fumigated and COVID-19 protocols strictly observed.

He said parents are to provide facemasks and hand sanitizers while school authorities provide hand washing facilities and monitor compliance with social distancing in terms of sitting arrangement.

Professor Ityavyar stated that schools with high population would have to operate morning and afternoon sessions to avoid congestion, stressing that strict monitoring would be carried out to ensure compliance.

The Education Commissioner, who acknowledged the compliance of Benue people with COVID-19 protocols, said first term would end on December, 18, 2020 while second term of 2020 and 2021 would commence on January 7, 2021 and end on March the same year.

Like this: Like Loading...