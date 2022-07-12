News

Benue: SDP brokers alliance with LP to form govt in 2023

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) yesterday concretized its plan to form a formidable alliance with the Labour Party (LP) to take over government in next year’s general elections.

The state chairman of SDP, Mr. John Enemari, who disclosed this at a news briefing in Makurdi, the state capital, also said he and his entire executive, who cuts across the 23 local government areas of the state, have thrown their weights behind the Labour Party in the state.

 

Enemari directed all party chairmen, their executives at the 276 electoral wards across the state to support the Labour Party for good governance to revamp the socioeconomic fortunes of the people.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

