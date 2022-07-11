Politics

Benue: SDP brokers alliance with LP to form govt in 2023

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

The Benue State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Monday concretized its plan to form a formidable alliance with the Labour Party (LP) to take over government in next year’s general elections.

The state chairman of SDP, Engr. John Enemari, who disclosed this at a news briefing in Makurdi, the state capital, also said he and his entire executive, who cuts across the 23 local government areas of the state, have thrown their weights behind the Labour Party in the state.

Dr. Enemari directed all party chairmen, their executives at the 276 electoral wards across the state to support the Labour Party for good governance to revamp the socio-economic fortunes of the people.

He charged them to go and build the party and support its candidates to emerge victorious at all levels during the forthcoming elections.

According to him, the governorship flag bearer of the party, Rt. Hon. Herman Iorwase “is a young man that has done very well at the National Assembly, and will not disappoint people of the state if given the mandate”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Mimiko-led ZLP poses no threat to Akeredolu – Ojogo

Posted on Author ADEWALE MOMOH

Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo speaks in this interview with ADEWALE MOMOH on why a former governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, is supporting the deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, who is also the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) against Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Do you see the Olusegun […]
Politics

How to resolve communal crises in Ebonyi, by Nweze

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Chief Chaka Nweze is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on persistent communal crisis in the state and the way forward What is your view on series of communal crisis in Ebonyi State? The situation is really regrettable and unfortunate and should […]
Politics

Amnesty programme poorly managed, says Akpanari, Ijaw leader

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE

Rev Francis Akpanari is the president of Ijaw Peoples’ Association (IPA) in Great Britain and Ireland. Now in his 80s, Akpanari, who studied Telecommunications Engineering in London and worked with a British Telecommunication company is now a reverend. He speaks with PAULINE ONYIBE on the history of IPA, its achievements and some political issues   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica