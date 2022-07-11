Benue: SDP brokers alliance with LP to form govt in 2023

The Benue State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Monday concretized its plan to form a formidable alliance with the Labour Party (LP) to take over government in next year’s general elections.

The state chairman of SDP, Engr. John Enemari, who disclosed this at a news briefing in Makurdi, the state capital, also said he and his entire executive, who cuts across the 23 local government areas of the state, have thrown their weights behind the Labour Party in the state.

Dr. Enemari directed all party chairmen, their executives at the 276 electoral wards across the state to support the Labour Party for good governance to revamp the socio-economic fortunes of the people.

He charged them to go and build the party and support its candidates to emerge victorious at all levels during the forthcoming elections.

According to him, the governorship flag bearer of the party, Rt. Hon. Herman Iorwase “is a young man that has done very well at the National Assembly, and will not disappoint people of the state if given the mandate”.

