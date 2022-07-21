News

Benue seeks Fed Govt’s food aid for 2m IDPs

The Benue State Government has appealed for urgent intervention from the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to mollify the plights of about 2,000,000 displaced people by herdsmen attacks. Governor Ortom made the appeal at the flag-off of Emergency Agriculture Intervention (EAI) by the National Emergency Management Agency.

The governor, who spoke through the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Agency (SEMA) Dr Emmanuel Shior, said that considering the huge population of IDPs and their critical needs there is need for sustained support from the Federal Government to tackle the challenge. He noted that the food intervention must be sustained because majority of IDPs rely on agriculture as means of livelihood, and substantial portions of them cannot access their farmlands due to its occupation by sustained armed Fulani terrorists. He said that the EAI programme to victims of 2020 flood will greatly alleviate their sufferings.

Earlier, NEMA Zonal Coordinator, North Central, Mr Eugene Nyelong, said the Emergency Agriculture Intervention is aimed at supporting the affected persons of 2020 flood who were profiled. He commended the state SEMA boss, Shior, for his transparent and well-coordinated effort as well as other stakeholders, including Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Benue State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and security agencies for ensuring that the first and second phases of the distribution exercise were successfully carried out. “Today, the distribution covers fingerlings, feeds and other fishing equipment to fish farmers, while arrangement has been concluded to distribute 4- 5 weeks old chicks, feeds and other inputs to victims in 10 local government areas affected by 2020 flood,” Nyelong said.

 

Our Reporters

