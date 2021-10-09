News

Benue shut down nursing/midwifery school as students protest fees hike, poor facilities

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State government on Thursday shut down the 44 -year-old School of Nursing and Midwifery following protest by students to press home their demands. The students were protesting over sharp increase in school fees by the authorities of the school in collaboration with the state Ministry of Health and Human Services. The peaceful protest led to indefinite closure of the institution, which is a Department under the College of Health Sciences in the Benue State University, Makurdi.

A student of the school in the Nursing Department, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph but pleaded anonymity, lamented the abrupt school fees hike which he said has risen from N50,000 naira to N80,000; adding that the school authority usually compel them to pay the amount before they could sit for their examination.

“They increased the fees without approval by the state government. You find a situation where students go with N50, 000 to pay as fees for the whole year only to be told by the accountant to pay an additional N30, 000, this usually happens during examination period.

“Students welfare too is very poor. We had a situation recently where a student collapsed and the school management could not treat him. His course mates had to contribute money and toke him to Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) where he is recuperating. “We do not have toilets. Students defecate in the open and most of them especially the female ones have contacted a lot of infectious diseases and this is a medical school. We have been paying school fees and nothing is done with those monies. The source further said they are having serious challenge of water and electricity supply in the school, while their meagre monthly allowance of N3, 000 has not been paid since the last six years.

