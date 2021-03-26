Benue: Six killed as troops engage bandits in shootout

At least six people were killed in Benue State during an encounter between troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and bandits. On Wednesday evening, the troops engaged the armed men in a fierce gun battle at Abaji in the Shitile axis of Katsina Ala Local Government Area where four people were killed. Nine others, among them a soldier, were injured during the shootout. The troops also pursued the bandits suspected to be followers of the late gang leader, Terwase Akwaza aka Gana, and neutralised two of them, bringing the total number of those killed to six.

But the police have so far confirmed one dead and nine injured in the encounters. One AK47 rifle and several ammunition were recovered during the encounters with the bandits. The troops responded to a distress call that bandits were planning to attack Abaji Market. They immediately stormed the market to repel the bandits, leading to an exchange of gunfire. A source from Katsina Ala town told New Telegraph that the OPWS troops overpowered the bandits by superior firepower, following which two of the bandits were eliminated while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The source said the bandits had earlier invaded the Abaji Market and opened fire on the people, killing four traders before troops arrived at the scene. “It was about 4pm to 5pm yesterday (Wednesday) when we suddenly heard gunshots in and around the Abaji Market and people started running helter-skelter. Despite running, the bandits continued shooting and in the process, killed two people.”

