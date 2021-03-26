Metro & Crime

Benue: Six killed as troops engage bandits in shootout

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

At least six people were killed in Benue State during an encounter between troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and bandits. On Wednesday evening, the troops engaged the armed men in a fierce gun battle at Abaji in the Shitile axis of Katsina Ala Local Government Area where four people were killed. Nine others, among them a soldier, were injured during the shootout. The troops also pursued the bandits suspected to be followers of the late gang leader, Terwase Akwaza aka Gana, and neutralised two of them, bringing the total number of those killed to six.

But the police have so far confirmed one dead and nine injured in the encounters. One AK47 rifle and several ammunition were recovered during the encounters with the bandits. The troops responded to a distress call that bandits were planning to attack Abaji Market. They immediately stormed the market to repel the bandits, leading to an exchange of gunfire. A source from Katsina Ala town told New Telegraph that the OPWS troops overpowered the bandits by superior firepower, following which two of the bandits were eliminated while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The source said the bandits had earlier invaded the Abaji Market and opened fire on the people, killing four traders before troops arrived at the scene. “It was about 4pm to 5pm yesterday (Wednesday) when we suddenly heard gunshots in and around the Abaji Market and people started running helter-skelter. Despite running, the bandits continued shooting and in the process, killed two people.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Property worth billions destroyed as fire guts Ajao Estate Market

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Property worth billions of naira have been destroyed as fire gutted Ajao Estate Market in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government area of Lagos State. Although the cause of the fire couldn’t be immediately ascertained, New Telegraph learnt that the inferno, that lasted for hours, caused serious damage. It was gathered that the inferno began […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police arrest generator repairer for allegedly raping 13-yr-old girl

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 21-year-old man, Julius Afuape for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl (name withheld). The suspect, a generator repairer, lives in the same neighbourhood with the victim’s aunt who was said to have sneaked into the victim’s apartment and raped her. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola […]
Metro & Crime

How terrorists killed 23 soldiers in ambush –Source

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…’terrorists have reinforced defences’ Facts have emerged on how at least 23 soldiers were killed in an ambush by suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists at Bulabulin, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. A highly-placed source told New Telegraph that the number of the terrorists killed was yet to be confirmed. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica