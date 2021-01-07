Benue: Soldiers burn over 50 motorcycles

Men of the Nigerian Army have reportedly set ablaze over 50 motorcycles in Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government areas of Benue State. This followed the ban on the use of motorcycles and tricycles also known as Keke in Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government areas as a result of the worsening insecurity situation. Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that since the ban on the use of those means of transportation, peace has deserted the affected local governments with the military forces burning motorcycles and tricycles.

The development has negatively impacted the economy of the areas. It was learnt that the local government areas depend largely on operators of tricycles and motorcycles to shore up their internally generated revenue (IGR). However, the IGR has dropped sharply as a result of the ban.

The State Security Council presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom had banned the use of motorcycles and tricycles till further notice but did not instruct the Army to confiscate them from the owners and set them ablaze.

The Council only “mandated security agencies to dismantle all illegal revenue collection points and makeshift shops” and further prohibited loitering at Katsina-Ala head bridge, among others. New Telegraph learnt that areas worst hit by the operations of the military include Abako and Kyado both in Ukum Local Government Area where the council generates huge revenue from hundreds of trucks of lorries that leave the area with large quantities of yam.

The Commander of Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS), General Adeyemi Yekini, could not be reached for his reaction. One of the residents of the area, Mr. Tortema Akaakighir, condemned action of the soldiers.

He said: “The ban may eventually prompt violent attacks and killing of both the Tiv and soldiers if the excesses of the Army are not checked.” “The present ban of motorcycle movement in Sankera now has a worrisome dimension. I witnessed the burning of over 50 motorcycles in Kyado, a small market located in Ukum Local Government Area by the Nigerian Army Special Force in company with Benue State Livestock Guards.

“In addition to that, many innocent youths are being harassed, with their air forcibly shaved off and beaten thoroughly. This is unfortunate. “You see, the ban has negatively crippled the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of our local government because much of the revenue the local government gets is from these vehicles.

This is really sad,” another resident said. According to him, the development has made movement of people and goods extremely difficult. He, therefore, appealed to the government to relax the ban. In his reaction, a public affairs commentator, Prof. Pita Agbese, said “the ban was undertaken without the consideration of the serious consequences that it entails.

The burning of apprehended motorcycles by security forces is a logical outcome of the stupidity of the policy. “Even cows impounded under the Anti-Open Grazing Law are not burnt. Their owners are allowed to pay fines and only if they fail to do so are the cows auctioned. “Whose interests are served by the burning of confiscated motorcycles? What measures are being put into place to ameliorate the hardship that the people are facing by the implementation of this policy? When will it be reviewed?”

