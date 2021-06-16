Metro & Crime

Benue: Special Forces intercept 73 men with minerals deposits, motorcycles

Officers of the 72 Special Forces Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Makurdi, yesterday apprehended 73 men conveying 47 Bajaj motorcycles and some mineral deposits in five trucks from Plateau State to a Port Harcourtbased company.

 

The suspects, all from Nasarawa State, were apprehended, following an intelligent report, at the Again Toll Gate in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. It was, however, contrary to widespread allegations that the trucks were loaded with dangerous weapons with the aim to attack Makurdi town.

 

The Benue State Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu (an engineer), who was at the scene of the incident, commended the Special Forces for their diligence and professional conduct. He disclosed that despite the attempts by the men to evade arrest, the soldiers were able to apprehend the trucks and arrest them.

 

Abounu expressed happiness that contrary to the widespread speculations about the confiscation of a truck loaded with arms and men to attack the town, “no arms were found after a thorough search conducted by the soldiers”.

 

The deputy governor, however, expressed surprise that such a large number of young men from the same state could be found together going to a place, like Imo State, which they know to be experiencing serious security challenges at the moment.

 

Abounu charged the security men to carry out a detailed profiling of the suspects for necessary action.

 

The Commander of 72 Special Forces Brigade, Lt. Col. A. D. Alhassan, said he and his men acted based on a security report. He said they moved to intercept the trucks immediately they got the hint that they were head  ing towards Makurdi. Alhassan said they spent hours waiting for the suspects before they finally arrived at night.

 

 

The commander said a thorough search was conducted on the trucks with all goods offloaded and their motorcycles dismantled for proper search, but no arms were found.

 

One of the suspects, who gave his name as Emmanuel Ayugwa, said they were going to Imo State to ride commercial motorcycles popularly known as “Okada” business.

 

He said though they were aware of the serious security challenges there, they decided to go because their brothers there told them that everything had calmed down.

 

Ayugwa, who said they only chose to travel with their bikes using the trucks to lessen their expenses, could not explain how all of them from different places in Nasarawa State were able to find themselves in the trucks, which started their journeys from Plateau State.

 

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Deputy Governor, Mr. Ogaba Ede Ogaba, said in a statement that a telephone call with the manager of the company which owned the minerals revealed that the trucks were loaded with lead, zinc and barytes from Plateau State and headed for a company in Port Harcourt.

 

The manager, whose name was not disclosed, said he was not aware of the arrangements by the drivers to carry any other person apart from the “motor-boy” and a company escort, and that they were strictly warned not to carry anyone else on the trucks

