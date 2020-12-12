Benue State govt hand over Makurdi campus to NIHOTOUR

Tourism operators and others seeking training in hospitality in the North Central geo – political zone of the country now have reason to celebrate as a multi –million naira campus, fully equipped and built by the Benue State government has been formally handed over to the management of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR).

The colourful handover ceremony, which held recently at the newly built campus in Makurdi, was witnessed by the state governor, Samuel Ortom, who was represented by the deputy governor of the state, Benson Abounu, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, who was accompanied by his management team. In his remark, Ortom stated the resolve of the state government to tap into the potential of tourism products and activities that the state is endowed with to grow the economy and better the social activities of the people of the state.

He said the handover of the training facility to the federal government for use by NIHOTOUR was informed by the vision of his government to create the needed platform for youths empowerment and skill acquisition, which the training centre will offer youths of the state as well as states within the North Central zone to grow their economy through hospitality and the tourism industry.

While Kangiwa, whose parastatal is the direct beneficiary of the building, expressed appreciation to the state government for the commitment and investment in development of the tourism economy of the state and zone through the provision of world class training facility to empower operators in tourism. However, he lamented the dearth of needed skilled and trained manpower as responsible for the stunted growth and development of the industry.

But NIHOTOUR, he said is changing the narrative and that the state government through its kind gesture has strengthened NIHOTOUR to deliver on its mandate. He said the choice of Benue State as the Zonal Campus and Headquarter of the North Central zone of the institute was informed by the place of the state not only as the food basket of the country, but a tourism haven.

Therefore, he urged the state to explore it endowed tourism potential in order to grow its internally generated revenue to boost its economy. Kangiwa further pointed out the need for the state to produce its tourism development master plan, which he said will be a guide for the development and marketing of its tourism endowments in line with global best practices.

Mohammed, elated by the development, described the successful handover of the training facility to the federal government as ‘promise made and promise kept by the Benue State government.’ He said it will further enhance tourism development in the country as tourism has assumed an extra ordinary growth globally because it is a major catalyst for economic growth and social development of most countries. He further stated that one of the prerequisites for the tourism industry to flourish and play the desired role in the socioeconomic development of the country is the availability of trained personnel to run the sector, noting that this is what informed the setting up of NIHOTOUR by the federal government with the mandate of providing skill proficiency, technical upgrading and professional based education for the hospitality and tourism industries.

Mohammed expressed the appreciation of the federal government to the government and people of Benue State for making the desire to establish the North Central Zonal Campus of the institute a reality and called for renewed understanding among states, organised private sector and the federal government in transforming the socioeconomic growth of Nigeria through tourism.

He reiterated the determination of his ministry to develop, project and showcase the country’s tourism potential and endowments because of the benefits therein, which he said are enormous in revenue generation, job creation, wealth redistribution, infrastructural development and inter-sectorial linkage incentives.

