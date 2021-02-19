Benue: Students escape death as fire guts hostel

*Gov orders investigation

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Students of Mount Saint Michael’s Secondary School, Aliade in Gwer-East Local Government Area, Benue State escaped death as a mysterious fire Thursday burnt down their hostel.

Though, there was no casualty in the disaster, New Telegraph learnt, however, that the students lost their belongings too the disaster including food stuff and vital documents among other valuables.

Already, Governor Samuel Ortom has ordered a full scale investigation into the remote and immediate cause of the disaster.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, led a team of other goverment officials to inspect the damaged facilities.

The governor said the fire incidence which recorded no casualties, destroyed properties belonging to the students living in the hostel, describing the development as unfortunate.

He ordered investigation into the cause of the disaster in order to avoid its reoccurrence, and further promised to assist the management and students of the school to cushion the effect.

