Metro & Crime

Benue: Students escape death as fire guts hostel

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Gov orders investigation

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Students of Mount Saint Michael’s Secondary School, Aliade in Gwer-East Local Government Area, Benue State escaped death as a mysterious fire Thursday burnt down their hostel.
Though, there was no casualty in the disaster, New Telegraph learnt, however, that the students lost their belongings too the disaster including food stuff and vital documents among other valuables.
Already, Governor Samuel Ortom has ordered a full scale investigation into the remote and immediate cause of the disaster.
The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, led a team of other goverment officials to inspect the damaged facilities.
The governor said the fire incidence which recorded no casualties, destroyed properties belonging to the students living in the hostel, describing the development as unfortunate.
He ordered investigation into the cause of the disaster in order to avoid its reoccurrence, and further promised to assist the management and students of the school to cushion the effect.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nigeria’s wet markets thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter

  Just a few months after Epe Fish Market was under lockdown to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, vendors at the site in the southern Nigerian state of Lagos are back buying, selling and trading animals. A vendor descales an endangered pangolin with a machete. Nearby, grasscutter rodents are skinned. Most of the […]
Metro & Crime

Botswana gets first test results on elephant deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

    Botswana said on Friday it had received test results from samples sent to Zimbabwe to determine the cause of death of hundreds of elephants but is waiting for more results from South Africa next week before sharing findings with the public. Wildlife officials are trying to determine what is killing the elephants about […]
Metro & Crime

Sex-toy shop assault: Senator asked to pay woman N50m damages

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

An Abuja High Court sitting at Maitama yesterday awarded N50 million d a m a g e s against the senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo, to be paid as compensation to a female attendant at a sex-toy shop, Osimibibra Warmate, who he assaulted.   The trial judge, Justice Samira Bature, gave the order in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica