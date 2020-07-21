Benue SUBEB a conduit pipe for individuals to siphone money – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday dropped a bomshell again on the alleged fraudulent activities being perpetrated at the State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB).

The governor said: “The agency has now become a pocket for many individuals to come in and amass wealth through fraudulent means”.

The governor disclosed this while receiving the final report on the repositioning and restructuring of the board presented by the Professor Dennis Ityavyar-led committee which was inaugurated in May this year.

Prof. Ityavyar is the Commissioner for Education in the state.

The governor said the ongoing repositioning of SUBEB will make the agency more efficient in service delivery.

Ortom stated that since he assumed office in 2015, SUBEB had been a major challenge to him, adding that in his second coming, he decided to beam his searchlight on the activities of SUBEB and the revelations from the findings were amazing.

According to the governor, primary education which is the bedrock of a child’s education must be strongest to ensure a guaranteed future for the Benue child, stressing that it is a deliberate policy of his administration to make education strongest at the basic level, stronger at secondary level and strong at the tertiary level.

Like this: Like Loading...