Metro & Crime

Benue: Suspected Fulani herders attack, cut off farmer’s hand in Agatu

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

Armed men suspected to be of Fulani extraction last Monday attack a farmer, Mr. Odoje Sule in Okokolo community in Agatu local government area of Benue State and cut off his hand.
New Telegraph learnt that the herders, numbering about four, attacked the victim while he was working on his rice farm.
He was said to have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.
The invaders, whose names were given as Musa Nuhu, Mohammed Aliyu, Haruna Mohammed and Yunusa Ahmed, were reported to have been arrested and handed over to the security agencies.
Chairman of the local government,
Hon. Adoyi Suleiman, accompanied by military and paramilitary forces, his council members, traditional rulers and security agencies among others, was said to have moved to the scene of the attack to assess the level of other damages caused the people.
Addressing his subjects, Hon. Suleiman appealed to traditional ruler of the area, Och’Agbaduma, Chief Moses Iyachi and the entire Okokolo people to remain calm as security operatives had taken over the matter.
He said government would do everything at her disposal to take drastic measures towards curbing the reoccurring attacks of herdsmen on the people adding that, the four herdsmen who attacked the victim had been arrested and taken to Makurdi to face the full wrath of the law.
Hon. Adoyi thanked the people for not taking the laws into their hands to carry our repraisal attack.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hit-and-run driver crushes woman to death in Onitsha

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A middle-aged woman was crushed to death by a hit-and-run driver at Okpoko Junction Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday. The deceased was said to be crossing the expressway when she was knocked down by the driver who sped off immediately. Confirming the incident, Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Pascal Anigbo said […]
Metro & Crime

Sex-toy shop assault: Senator asked to pay woman N50m damages

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

An Abuja High Court sitting at Maitama yesterday awarded N50 million d a m a g e s against the senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo, to be paid as compensation to a female attendant at a sex-toy shop, Osimibibra Warmate, who he assaulted.   The trial judge, Justice Samira Bature, gave the order in […]
Metro & Crime

Dad defiles 13-year-old daughter in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 45-year-old man, Akanji Oluwaseyi, for allegedly defiling his 13-yearold daughter (name withheld). The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said Oluwaseyi’s arrest followed a complaint from the victim. The victim, an apprentice in a tailoring shop, reported […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica