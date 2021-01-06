Benue: Suspected Fulani herders attack, cut off farmer’s hand in Agatu

Armed men suspected to be of Fulani extraction last Monday attack a farmer, Mr. Odoje Sule in Okokolo community in Agatu local government area of Benue State and cut off his hand.

New Telegraph learnt that the herders, numbering about four, attacked the victim while he was working on his rice farm.

He was said to have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

The invaders, whose names were given as Musa Nuhu, Mohammed Aliyu, Haruna Mohammed and Yunusa Ahmed, were reported to have been arrested and handed over to the security agencies.

Chairman of the local government,

Hon. Adoyi Suleiman, accompanied by military and paramilitary forces, his council members, traditional rulers and security agencies among others, was said to have moved to the scene of the attack to assess the level of other damages caused the people.

Addressing his subjects, Hon. Suleiman appealed to traditional ruler of the area, Och’Agbaduma, Chief Moses Iyachi and the entire Okokolo people to remain calm as security operatives had taken over the matter.

He said government would do everything at her disposal to take drastic measures towards curbing the reoccurring attacks of herdsmen on the people adding that, the four herdsmen who attacked the victim had been arrested and taken to Makurdi to face the full wrath of the law.

Hon. Adoyi thanked the people for not taking the laws into their hands to carry our repraisal attack.

Like this: Like Loading...