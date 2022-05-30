News Top Stories

Benue: Suspended Catholic priest emerges APC guber candidate

Cephas Iorhemen,  MAKURDI

A Catholic Priest in Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Iormem Alia, over the weekend emerged gubernatorial standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

 

Fr Alia beat former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Barnabas Gemade, erstwhile Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Kaase Aondoakaa as well as Chief Steven Lawani, a former Deputy Governor of Benue State and 11 other aspirants to emerge winner of the APC governorship primaries.

 

If Alia wins next year’s governorship election against the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Titus Tyoapine Uba, he would be the second Catholic priest to be governor of the state, the first being Rev Moses Orshio Adasu who governed from 1992 to 1993.

 

Alia, who has been suspended from public ministry, won in 11 out of 23 local government areas, including Gwer-East, Gwer-West, Makurdi, Tarka, Buruku, Logo, Gboko, Katsina-Ala, Ushongo, Kwande, Oju, and Guma, the home local  government of Governor Samuel Ortom.

 

Chairman of the Benue State APC Governorship Primary Election Com  mittee, Dr Peter Ojie, who announced the results said Alia polled a total of 526,807 votes to place first. Byuan came a distant second after scoring 113, 816 votes while Ode and Lawani polled 79, 369 and 46, 882 respectively.

 

Former Attorney- General of the Federation, Aondoakaa polled a total of 24,596 votes while former Chief of Staff to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terwase Orbunde and Terlumun Ikya scored 12, 446 and 3, 680 votes respectively.

 

