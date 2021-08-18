Benue SWAN mourns ex-National president, Aigbona

The Benue State chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), yesterday said it received with rude shock the demise of the SWAN National President, Comrade Aigbona Ahmed, who died on Sunday. The state Chairman of the association, Mr. John Shiaondo, in a statement, said Aignona’s death was painful and a great loss not only to SWAN but the entire NUJ family. Shiaondo said the deceased was a man of peace who added immense value to SWAN and continued to play a key role to the pen profession till his demise, Sunday. He said SWAN would greatly miss, Aigbona Ahmed, just as the NUJ would grope for a long time for his replacement.

Like this: Like Loading...