Benue SWAN mourns ex-National president, Aigbona

The Benue State chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), yesterday said it received with rude shock the demise of the SWAN National President, Comrade Aigbona Ahmed, who died on Sunday. The state Chairman of the association, Mr. John Shiaondo, in a statement, said Aignona’s death was painful and a great loss not only to SWAN but the entire NUJ family. Shiaondo said the deceased was a man of peace who added immense value to SWAN and continued to play a key role to the pen profession till his demise, Sunday. He said SWAN would greatly miss, Aigbona Ahmed, just as the NUJ would grope for a long time for his replacement.
Related Articles
NAF fighter jet downed by terrorists, not bandits –Namdas
The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Army, Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa), insists the gunmen who brought down a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet in Zamfara State last week are terrorists, not bandits. Namdas, who stated in Abuja at a two-day capacity building workshop on conflict reporting for journalists organised by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: ‘It is now safe to return to work’ – UK minister
Britain’s government will urge people to return to offices and other workplaces where it is safe to do so to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Friday. “Our central message is pretty straightforward: we are saying to people it is now safe to return to work,” […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Activate machinery for restructuring now, PFN tells govt
The leadership of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has call on the Federal Government to urgently commence the process of restructuring Nigeria’s existing political and administrative system of governance. The apex body of Pentecostal worshippers in the country insisted that now is the right to reassure the various components that make up Nigeria that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)