Benue takes herders attack case to international community

*Urges IGP to deploy policemen to curb attacks

The Benue State goverment on Tuesday took the incessant cases of marauding herdsmen attacks on communities to the international community seeking their help to end the carnage and provide relief support to the people affected.

Head of humanitarian agency and Exexutive Secretary of the state’s Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, said the gesture became inevitable because of the huge task resting on the soulders of the state government on how to manage the crisis.

Speaking with newsmen on the humanitarian challenges posed the state as a result of Tuesday’s killing of seven IDPs at the Abagena camp, Dr. Shior also lamented inadequacy of policemen in some of the camps and appealed to the Inspector General of Police to deploy more policemen to the state to assist secure the people living in the eight designated IDP camps.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the Inspector General of Police to further appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to provide more policemen to the state to help secure the IDP camps.

“I also want to call on the international community to come to the aid of the IDPs. In Benue here, in the area of humanitarian crisis, we work with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), we work with International Committee for the Red Cross, we work with Doctors Without Borders and other humanitarian partners to help the state in the stemming the growing insecurity situation bedevilling the state,” he said.

