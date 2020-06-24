Metro & Crime

Benue: Teacher losses certificates, belongings to fire

…seeks help from individuals, govt

A 34-year-old school teacher and graduate of Religion Education from the University of Jos, Mr. Eric Vanger, has lost all his belongings including academic certificates to a house fire. The inferno engulfed Vanger’s house while he travelled home in the wake of the closure of schools occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Vanger, who hails from Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, teaches at Zang Commercial College, Bukuru in Plateau State. Narrating his ordeal to journalists, Vanger, a father of one, said the sad incident occurred on June 5, 2020 while he was away to see his wife and child who had travelled to Benue State due to the child’s ill health. He said: “The incident happened when I was away back home in the Ukum Local Government Area to see my family, whom I sent home to stay with my people following the closure of schools due to COVID- 19 pandemic.

“All our belongings including my academic certificates were also burnt in the inferno.” Vanger said the fire was caused by an electrical fault from the room of a neighbour who was not around too. He added that before the fire was noticed, the entire block of six rooms had gone up in flames, adding that what the people around did only was to run for their lives. Vanger, who said he earned only N15,000 monthly, said his biggest worry was his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate. He said the disaster had thrown his family in great despair and in serious need of whatever support that might be available to bring them back on their feet. At the moment, Vanger is currently in Makurdi with his family and lost ideas on how to start life again.

