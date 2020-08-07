Benue tests 250 people daily of COVID-19, says Deputy Gov

*Says govt runing shortage of facilities

Benue State Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu has said that no fewer than 250 people are been tested of COVID-19 on a daily basis in the state.

Engr. Abounu, who doubles as the state’s Chairman of the COVID-19 Committee, disclosed this to newsmen in an interview in Makurdi.

“As of today, we are testing not less than 250 people a day to ensure that those who are infected are quickly mopped out of circulation, taken into isolation and treated,” he said.

The deputy governor cried out that the state government is currently running shortage of facilities meant for the treatment of coronavirus patients, a development he said has forced government to engage what he called “home treatment system” of people who test positive but with mild symptoms in isolated environments especially in their homes.

“If not because of the help of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Makurdi where we have up to about 26 to 30 beds, the situation would have been worse,” he said.

Abounu confirmed that at the moment, nine people have died of the disease, and advised people of the state to always adhere strictly to the protocols put in place by the NCDC as part of measures to curb the spread of pandemic.

