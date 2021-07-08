Benue to deepen ties with CBN for greater investment opportunities

The Benue State government yesterday said it would deepen collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to explore greater investment opportunities for the people of the state. Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this when he received the Branch Controller of the bank in Benue State, Mr. John Odekina Itaha and his management staff during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Makurdi.

The governor, who directed the Director-General, Benue Planning Commission, Dr. Sam Onum, to liaise with the management of the CBN for result-oriented collaboration, said the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme as well as Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund, among others, could better be explored by the people of the state.

He urged Benue people to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the CBN and other financial institutions to venture into businesses, and further appreciated the bank for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the state and requested for more in that regard. He directed the Commissioner for Land, Survey and Solid Minerals to liaise with the management of the CBN towards ensuring that land was provided for the bank for the construction of an estate or housing units for the bank’s staff. Ortom also granted the request by the CBN to use the Aper Aku Stadium for football competition involving branches of the bank from other states starting from August 2021.

The branch controller said he was at the Benue Peoples House to inform the governor of his posting to the state and to discuss ways of exploring investmentopportunitieswith Benue people. He said the CBN had undertaken various projects, including the construction of two dormitory halls with beddings and mattresses at NKST Orphanage Centre Mkar, water scheme for students of Government College Makurdi, among others.

