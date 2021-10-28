Benue: Tough battle ahead as Ortom bids for Senate

Cephas Iorhemen reports on the power play in Benue State over Governor Samuel Ortom’s bid to take-over the Benue North West Senatorial District seat at the National Assembly by the time his tenure elapses in 2023

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, is one of Nigerian governors, who would be exiting office in 2023 after he might have completed a second term. And as has been the trend with outgoing governors transiting to the upper chamber of the country’s parliament, there are indications that the case of the Benue State governor will not be different.

Ortom is reportedly making moves to join the race for the 2023 Benue North West Senate seat currently occupied by Senator Emmanuel Yisa Orker Jev. He is not the first governor of the state to transit to the Senate. The first since the return of democracy in the state is George Akume, who after serving for eight years as governor, went to the Senate, where he represented Benue North West. The incumbent senator representing Benue North East, Gabriel Suswam, followed suit after he did eight years as governor. This time, Ortom is bent on ensuring that he wears the same crown when he exits office in 2023.

Both Akume and Suswam left behind a huge burden for their predecessors including non-payment of salaries of civil servants, as well as a backlog of unpaid entitlements of pensioners. Statistics gathered revealed that Akume left office owing workers for about two months, after workers protested and refused to go to work and he (Akume) slammed a no-work no-pay policy on them. Suswam, on his part, left office with four months unpaid salaries and workers as well as teachers in the state ganged up against his senatorial ambition and he lost to Senator Barnabas Gemade, who is now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Under Ortom, civil servants are reportedly being owed between four and five months, while pensioners claim that the government owes them over 72 months or six years.

The facts are still very clear to every Benue eligible voter that these yardsticks were used in the past against Akume and Suswam during elections and there is no doubt that the same yardstick would be used against Governor Ortom in quest to take a seat in the Senate. New Telegraph gathered from the camp of Senator Jev that he may square up against the governor “due to mounting pressure on him by his people.” If Senator Jev finally decides to run, he would silence those quoting him as saying that he will not contest for the seat.

A close loyalist of the senator, who pleaded anonymity said: “It is uncharitable to the senator for PDP big men to assume his mouth piece on such a sensitive matter, when he has not made any public statement in that regard. By persistently doing so, they portray the senator as weak and unsure of himself, which is far from reality. “It is more disheartening when such pronouncements are coming from experienced party men, who know all the protocols and rudiments that are involved. For the records, Senator Jev by whatever parameter has the right to contest again, which Governor Ortom’s supporters know, and for which they are trying to stampede him.

“He may choose to contest or not to contest. But whatever decision he takes would be after proper consultations with his political associates across Zone B, and his Jemgbagh kinsmen. Until then, not even Senator Jev himself or anybody else for that matter has the right to speak for Jemgbagh. “Senator Jev knows the right channels to make his announcements and he will do so at the appropriate time, and certainly it wouldn’t be in such a cowardly manner as if he is hiding behind people to express himself as it is being portrayed.” From voices of people of the state, if Governor Ortom is going to lock horns with Senator Jev, who is considered a major threat to the governor, then Ortom needs to do proper homework.

Jev was earlier reported to have bowed out of the race as he was quoted to have declared that ‘those speculating a frosty relationship between him and Governor Ortom over the senatorial seat come 2023 would be terribly disappointed.” The senator, who is serving his first term in the Red Chamber was quoted to have said: “I heard the speculation on social media and elsewhere that I and the governor will fight in 2023 over Senate. I think people will be terribly disappointed if they are expecting a fight between me and the governor. We will be close allies until the end of our tenures.”

For now, some groups have indicated interest to queue behind the governor to actualize his ambition. Some of the groups stated that they decided to back the governor because of his stance on ranching, which led to enactment of the anti-open grazing law in the state. For instance, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Terngu Tsegba, was reported to have stated emphatically that the Senate seat for Benue North West Senatorial District has been exclusively reserved for Governor Ortom if he decides to contest in 2023. The erstwhile speaker reportedly stated this at an interactive session between the leadership of Zone B Youth Movement for Ortom (ZYMO) 2023 and youths in Jemgbagh axis of the state. The senatorial district consist of seven local government areas including Gboko, Tarka, Makurdi, Gwer, Gwer West, Buruku and Guma, where Ortom hails from.

Furthermore, the local governments are divided into two political blocs of Jemgbagh (Gboko, Tarka and Buruku) and MINDA (Makurdi, Guma, Gwer and Gwer West) Tsegba had argued that Jemgbah had enjoyed more than its fair share of the seat for 18 years and maintained strongly that it is now the turn of MINDA to occupy it. A chieftain of MINDA, Hon. Cletus Ityokyaa, who also spoke at the meeting, appreciated Jemgbagh youths for declaring unalloyed and avowed support for Governor Ortom for the Senate seat. He explained that MINDA as a people have three blocs of Masev, Ihyarev and Nongov out of which two (Masev and Iharev) have produced senators (Joseph Waku and Fred Orti).

He further noted that the bloc, where the governor hails from (Nongov) has not produced a senator, adding: “therefore, it is now clear that the Senate seat should naturally go to his side and the good people of MINDA has settled for Governor Samuel Ortom to go for Senate come 2023.” Hon. Tayol, who spoke on behalf of Jemgbah youths, expressed their willingness and readiness to ensure that Governor Ortom contest for the senatorial seat come 2023. “We have felt the impact of democracy in Jemgbah under the leadership Governor Ortom. Moreso, the primary purpose of any responsible government is protection of lives and property without it no government can achieve anything.

This is because it is only a man who is alive that can enjoy any programmes brought by government, especially, social amenities. Governor Ortom has given us security and he is also doing well in infrastructure.” The youths, in a communiqué signed by their secretary, Mr. Tyowa Simon Ker, declared as follows: “That we wish to make it very clear that Governor Ortom’s senatorial seat is long overdue.

“That Governor Ortom is the only candidate we are going to support for the Senate seat in 2023. That, we, the above mentioned youth group will put resources together to purchase the nomination form for him to contest for the Senate position. “We shall ensure that Governor Ortom wins 100 percent of votes in Jemgbah and that we shall rise and resist any attempt that will be made to cause any political disorder.” Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the position of Senator Jev’s loyalists on his rumoured quest to seek a second term.

The party said Jev’s camp erred as he had declared at several public functions that he will not present himself for re-election to the Senate in 2023, adding that for him to think of drafting himself into the race to lock horns with the governor was not proper.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, who stated this position: “You erred in fact to the extent that the distinguished senator is on record to have said at a number of public functions that he won’t be running for re-election to the Senate in 2023. This is a fact the Benue North-West (Zone B’) Senator himself cannot deny.

“Moreso, the words of his Benue North- East (Zone ‘A’) counterpart, Senator Gabriel Suswam, in this regard (that Jev will not run) should be taken as credible enough, considering the fact of where they are in leadership and how closely together they are working. Would Senator Suswam have any reason to tell such a gargantuan lie against his Zone ‘B’ counterpart, and do so right in his (Jev’s) presence?” For now, all eyes of people of the state are on Ortom and Jev to witness how the drama will play out and who will finally emerge as senator for Benue North West in 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...