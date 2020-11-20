Benue: Tragic end of two lovers

It was indeed, a tragic end of the jealous married lover, late Mr. Nicodemus Nomiyange, the Manager of Millennium Guest House (former Feed Africa Hotel) and his girlfriend, late Miss Shimenenge Pam, a nurse at Lobi Children’s Specialist Hospital all located in the high brow High Level area of Makurdi metropolis.

The lovers have been dating each other for a long time, but little did Miss Shimenenge, who was said to be between 28 and 30 years, knew that her over 40 year-old lover was married with children until the secret was let out of the bag in the course of the nexus. Nomiyange, whom New Telegraph gathered, had divorced his wife and children with the intent to marry the lady, did not disclose his plan to take a second wife to neither his parents nor his wife.

But on her part, Shimenenge Pam who boldly refused the proposal by Nomiyange to marry her on condition that he already got married and was blessed with children, had disclosed to her lover boy of her plan to marry a single man who had sought her hand in marriage. This development forced the relationship between the duo to become frosty and life-threatening as Nomiyange, was reported to have vowed that if he didn’t marry Shimenenge, he would rather die with her one day.

Pam’s rebuttal hurt Nomyange, who proceeded to her apartment located at No. 5, off Inikpi street, behind Makurdi International School and set it ablaze after locking everyone in.The estranged lovers got burnt despite efforts by neighbours to save them. While Nomyange died at the spot, Pam later died on her way to the hospital. When New Telegraph visited the scene of incident, he spoke with some of the neighbours and captured their views: Sunny Paul, one of the neighbours described the incident as “most unfortunate”. “What has happened is most unfortunate.

When I closed from work, my neighbour told me that the man (Nomiyange) bought 10 litres of fuel and took it into Pam’s room, but we thought that because he had been a familiar guest in the compound and so he meant no harm and nobody asked him what he wanted to do with it.

“After a while, he told the lady that he was hungry and it was for that reason that she pretended to be sick and did not go to work that day. She was a nurse at Lobi Hospital located at High Level in Makurdi here. “The man asked the lady to use the money she had and cook some food for him but she complained of having no money, the one she had was money from church contribution.

“As she was cooking, we didn’t hear any noise of fighting and the next thing we heard was the girl shouting on top of her voice calling people to come to her rescue but we thought it was the normal joke we used to joke in the yard.

“We then, saw smoke and fire and the man stood and did not scream at all even though he was been burnt by the fire, we were surprised. “Nicodemus, we learnt, had lost his father so he went to his village in Katsina-Ala one day and sent away his wife and children with the intention to come back and marry Shimenenge who refused to do so because he was already married with children.

This, made the man to be unhappy always. Also, narrating how the incident happened, another neighbour, Miss Agatha Agabi, a JSS 2 student said she had a premonition about what happened that she slept in their room with her siblings and the house went into flames.

Miss Agabi said when the noise from Shimenenge’s room became laud, “I ran closer to see what was happening because I saw smoke emitting from the room”. “I ran back to carry key to open the room but discovered it was locked inside and at that moment, fire had already overwhelmed the entire room and that of other neighbour. “I heard her crying that we should come and help her, but there was nothing we could do due to the intensity of the fire.

Master Kelvin Nomiyange, a nephew to the deceased (Nicodemus) who also spoke to New Telegraph confirmed that he knew his uncle “dated the girl for a long time”. “I saw my uncle last when he picked the gallon to go and buy fuel at the filling station. “I did not know what he intended to do with it. Kelvin also confirmed that the deceased male lover was married with children. “Yes, he is married with children.

On the eve of the incident, he asked me to wash some of his clothes which I did. Later in the afternoon, I also ate with him. Kelvin stated that Nicodemus wife was called and informed about what her husband did and how he set himself and his girlfriend ablaze.

New Telegraph also proceeded to Lobi Hospital where Shimenenge was working as a nurse. The Chief Medical Director was not available during the visit but a nurse who was on duty, Mrs. Nancy Orave, who was in tears, managed to say the late Shimenenge “was a nice, quiet and hard working person who never wanted trouble with anyone.

