Benue: Troops kill three bandits, recover weapons

Troops of the joint military spike operation codenamed: ‘Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS),’ on Sunday killed three suspected bandits in an exchange of fire at Adaka community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.

The bandits, New Telegraph gathered, invaded the area, a suburb of Makurdi metropolis, to rob members of the community of their belongings before a distress call was put across to the military personnel who were on routine patrol around the area.

The bandits met a strong resistance from the military after they first opened fire on the troops. A resident of the community, Isaac Apine, said the attackers invaded the area about 8pm and were loitering around the area to attack the entire community before a man and his wife ran into them and were shot in the process.

He said: “It was when we heard gunshots that we quickly alerted the military personnel who responded swiftly and came to repel the bandits. “If not for the prompt intervention of the military, something terrible more than this would have happened.

The military engaged the bandits in a heavy gun duel and at the end we saw three dead bodies. “The bandits were armed with sophisticated weapons

“We sincerely thank the military personnel for their swift action and we are appealing for more deployment of security in our area to avert further attacks.”

Commander of OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, said his patrol team had an encounter with some bandits around Adaka community.

He said: “Our troops are on top of the situation and will do everything possible with other security agencies on ground to protect the people.”

