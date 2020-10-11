Benue: Two varsity lecturers, five others killed in ghastly auto accident

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

At least seven persons, including two senior lecturers of the University of Mkar, Mkar in Benue State, have died in a ghastly motor accident.

The two lecturers are Mr. Leva Joshua of the Department of Mass Communication and Moses Tarnongo.

New Telegraph learnt that a search conducted on some documents recovered from scene of the accident that a Zenith Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card found on one of the bodies also identified one Adaa I. Blessing as one of the victims.

It was gathered that the accident occurred at about 3pm on Saturday at Gbatse community along Ugbema-Adikpo road in Ushongo Local Government Area of the state.

Witnesses told our correspondent that the incident occurred when a trailer truck ran into a stationary Toyota car carrying the victims with registration number MKD-300-NH crushing seven occupants to death.

Reports say the driver of the truck was conveying a fairly used car and was about avoiding a police check-point when he lost control and ran over the waiting car killing all the occupants.

It took the police and other spirited individuals over five hours to evacuate the bodies from beneath the truck.

Chairman of Ushongo Local Government, Hon. Asawa Joseph had to cut short at a reception in honour of his Guma counterpart and state chairman of ALGON, Hon. Caleb Abba from Makurdi in order to rush to the scene of the accident.

