Benue uncovers 18 dead persons, 70 retired staff, 433 ghost workers on payroll

At least 18 dead persons as well as 70 retired staff and over 433 ghost workers have been uncovered on the payroll of the Benue State government.
Executive Secretary of the state’s Teaching Service Board (TSB), Dr. Frank Kyungun, disclosed this while submitting the report of staff screening to Governor Samuel Ortom at Government House in Makurdi.
Dr. Ikyungun said the 433 ghost workers were among 4,473 staff across the three senatorial zones of the state.
He disclosed that the committee during the screening exercise also uncovered 193 redeployed staff among other irregularities on the payroll and were accordingly expunged.
He identified challenges confronting the board to include lack of utility vehicles and overhead among others and solicited government’s intervention.
Receiving the report, Governor Ortom swiftly constituted a committee to immediately implement the screening report on the actual workforce of the board.
The governor named the Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar as chairman of the committee.
Other members of the implementation committee include representative of the Head of Service, representatives each from Commissioner for Finance, office of the Accountant General, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice while the Executive Secretary of TSB will serve as secretary of the implementation committee.

