Benue under threat of annihilation by militia herders –Group alerts Buhari, others

As the insecurity situation in the country continues to deteriorate, a group, the MINDA Strategic Contact Group (MSCG) in Benue State yesterday alerted President Mohammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, all Service Chiefs and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and other paramilitary agencies that the state is under the threat of annihilation by suspected Fulani militia. The threat to make the state ungovernable is coming as the group has sent signals to the Buhari-led government “to rise up to his duties as President and Commanderin- Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to protect people of the state and the country at large irrespective of tribe, religion or sex before the impending catastrophe.

“We are constrained to alert the President and Commander- in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Chief of Defense Staff, Service Chiefs, the paramilitary agencies and the entire nation that Benue is under the threat of annihilation by suspected Fulani herdsmen militia/bandits”. Addressing a news confer-ence in Makurdi, leader of the group, Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse, lamented what he called the prolonged silence of the President over the general insecurity situation across the country and Benue in particular.

Dr. Nyitse regretted that between January and May this year alone, over 200 people were killed in eight local government areas of the state including Logo, Kwande, Makurdi, Gwer-West, Apa, Agatu, Ado, Okpokwu and Guma, homestead of Governor Samuel Ortom. He pointed out that since the inception of the present APC government in 2015, “the Fulani herdsmen militia and their collaborators have in addition to the refusal subjected the Tiv nation and Benue state in general to sustained deadly, viscous and vexatious attacks with a view to taking our ancestral lands”

Like this: Like Loading...