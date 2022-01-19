News

Benue, UNICEF provide 2,000 boreholes for eight LGs

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The Benue State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund, (UNICEF), has provided over 2,000 boreholes for communities in eight local government areas. They are Konshisha, Katsina-Ala, Guma, Tarka, Buruku, Ogbadibo, Oju and Obi. Outgoing UNICEF Chief Field Officer in Nigeria, Dr. Ibrahim Conteh, disclosed this during a farewell visit on the Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi. Conteh stated that the intervention was to ensure that the most deprived communities have access to safe drinking water. The UNICEF chief, who is moving to Afghanistan, stated that the body had connected the boreholes to primary health care centres and primary schools in the communities.

According to him, UNICEF has also spent about $1 million to provide temporary learning centres for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the state as well as partnered the Ministry of Education to ensure that children were enrolled in schools. Ortom praised the UNICEF for assisting the state through its various interventions and promised that apart from the counterpart funding, government would ensure that facilities provided by the UN agency are well managed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IPOB not behind killings in South East, says Ezeife

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has dismissed the claims by the Federal Government that the proscribed secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are responsible for killings and violence in the South-East. Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, Ezeife said the attacks in the region are being carried out […]
News

Buhari, IBB mourn as ex-Finance Minister, Okongwu, dies at 87

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari and former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), yesterday paid tribute to ex-Minister of Finance Prof. Chu Okongwu, who died in Enugu yesterday aged 87. In a statement issued by his spokesman Femi Adesina, Buhari lamented the passing of the ex-broadcaster with the Nigerian Broadcasting Service, sub-editor, lecturer, University of Nigeria, and […]
News Top Stories

Military destroys terrorists’ anti-aircraft gun station in Sambisa

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The military has said that air interdiction missions conducted within the Sambisa forest general area of Borno State on Monday, December 28, resulted in the destruction of an anti-aircraft gun station operated by suspected terrorist elements. An Anti-Aircraft gun (AA) has the capacity to attack, and sometimes, bring down an aircraft.   It serves as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica