Benue, UNICEF provide 2,000 boreholes for eight LGs

The Benue State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund, (UNICEF), has provided over 2,000 boreholes for communities in eight local government areas. They are Konshisha, Katsina-Ala, Guma, Tarka, Buruku, Ogbadibo, Oju and Obi. Outgoing UNICEF Chief Field Officer in Nigeria, Dr. Ibrahim Conteh, disclosed this during a farewell visit on the Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi. Conteh stated that the intervention was to ensure that the most deprived communities have access to safe drinking water. The UNICEF chief, who is moving to Afghanistan, stated that the body had connected the boreholes to primary health care centres and primary schools in the communities.

According to him, UNICEF has also spent about $1 million to provide temporary learning centres for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the state as well as partnered the Ministry of Education to ensure that children were enrolled in schools. Ortom praised the UNICEF for assisting the state through its various interventions and promised that apart from the counterpart funding, government would ensure that facilities provided by the UN agency are well managed.

