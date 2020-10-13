Benue varsity gets new Vice Chancellor

The Benue State University, Makurdi had gotten a new Vice Chancellor, he is Prof. Joe Tor Iorapuu.

He came tops amongst two other contenders for the position – Prof. Edward Omudu and Prof. Tarhule Vitalis.

A letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony (SAN), and made available to New Telegraph in Makurdi, announced the appointment of Prof. Tor Iorapuu as the 6th Vice Chancellor of the institution.

“Governor Samuel Ortom who is the Visitor to the Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi is in receipt of the Council report submitted by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the University Governing Board in respect of the selection process of the next Vice Chancellor at the BSU.

“In the said report, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the university had transmitted the names of the three best candidates as required by the university’s law to enable the Visitor complete the process of appointing a new Vice Chancellor of the university.

“In line with His Excellency’s policy to recognise merit, the candidate who came first has been appointed.

“His Excellency has therefore approved the appointment of Prof. Joe Iorapuu as Vice Chancellor of the University,” the statement read.

Over 27 professors contested for the plumb job which has a single five-year tenure.

Like this: Like Loading...