Benue varsity students regain freedom

The students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State who were kidnapped last Saturday have been released.
This was contained in a short statement issued by the Director, Information, Protocol, and Public Relations of the University, Mrs. Rosemary Waku, who revealed that the students were returned to campus on Tuesday, April 27.
She identified the released Benue Varsity students as Israel Farren Kwaghgee and Solomon Salihu.
She, however, did not say if a ransom was paid before the students were released.
An official of the Benue State University stated that the kidnappers contacted one of the parents of the students and demanded N20 million ransom.
Also confirming the release of the students, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene, said the students have been released.
Though, Anene had on Monday disclosed that three students were abducted; but failed to give the number of students released by the abductors.
“Kidnapped students of the Benue University of Agriculture have been released unhurt. Investigation into the case continues please,” Anene had said in the statement.

