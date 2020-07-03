Benue varsity VC tests positive

Vice-Chancellor of the Benue State University Makurdi, Prof. Msugh Kembe, yesterday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Kembe, who disclosed this on his Facebook wall, said he had symptoms of fever and body fatigue and had been in self-isolation since he discovered his positive exposure to the virus. The VC urged staff of the university and close associates to check and isolate themselves and be pragmatic.
