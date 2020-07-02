Metro & Crime

Benue varsity Vice Chancellor tests positive for COVID-19

Vice Chancellor of the Benue State University Makurdi, Prof. Msugh Kembe Thursday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Prof. Kembe, who disclosed this on his Facebook wall, said he had symptoms of fever and body fatigue and had been in self-isolation since he discovered about his positive exposure to the virus.

He urged staff of the university and close associates to check and isolate themselves and be pragmatic as the virus does not move.

He said: “On Monday, 29th June, 2020 my test result for COVID-19 returned positive. I had fever and body fatigue the previous week. I have been in self-isolation since I found out about my positive exposure to the virus.

“I am of course managing the illness now. I must at this point express my appreciation to the Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and also the state task force on COVID-19 headed by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu for their timely support to ensure I get the required medical attention.

“Staff of the Benue State University and close associates are urged to check themselves, isolate and be pragmatic.

“The virus doesn’t move. We move it. Take responsibility.”

Principal Assistant Registrar, who doubles as Head, Information and Public Relations of the university, Mr. Tser Vanger, when contacted, referred our correspondent to the authorities of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for more details.

