Benue wants Miyetti Allah leaders arrested to end banditry in Nigeria

The Benue State Government yesterday told the security agencies to quickly arrest Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) leaders in order to stop banditry in the country. Besides, the government bruised aside allegations by the Fulani group accusing Governor Samuel Ortom of profiling them as terrorists. The government was reacting to the group’s call on the Federal Government to establish the Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs to broaden educational opportunities and address pastoralists’ challenges and accusations against the governor of alleged profiling of the group. In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Terver Akase, the state dispelled claims by the group of confiscation of their cattle for auction by the state government. It said: “This is not the first time that the group has launched a smear campaign againstGovernorOrtom. MiyettiAllahgroupshavemarked the Governor, not only for victimizationandvilification, but also for elimination.”
Related Articles
AFRIMA meets with ECCAS, UNESCO, pledges to boost Africa’s creative economy
Organisers of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2022 have restated its commitment to using the annual award event to boost the creative economy of Africa continent, using music as its tool. AFRIMA partners African Union Commission (AUC) in staging the annual award event, with this year’s edition scheduled to hold between November 3 and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Three days after, NLC finally rejects, condemns petrol hike
…says there’s a limit to what Nigerians can take Three days after the increase in the pump rice of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), equally known as petrol, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has finally stepped out of the shadows to reject and condemn government’s action. Nigerians had woken up Friday morning to learn through an […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Philippine army may seek martial law return after suicide attacks
Twin blasts that killed 15 people in the volatile southern Philippines could both have been suicide bombings, the military said on Tuesday, representing an escalation of violence that the army chief said may require martial law to be re-imposed. Monday’s explosions on the southwest island of Jolo killed a mix of soldiers, police, civilians […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)