Benue wants Miyetti Allah leaders arrested to end banditry in Nigeria

The Benue State Government yesterday told the security agencies to quickly arrest Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) leaders in order to stop banditry in the country. Besides, the government bruised aside allegations by the Fulani group accusing Governor Samuel Ortom of profiling them as terrorists. The government was reacting to the group’s call on the Federal Government to establish the Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs to broaden educational opportunities and address pastoralists’ challenges and accusations against the governor of alleged profiling of the group. In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Terver Akase, the state dispelled claims by the group of confiscation of their cattle for auction by the state government. It said: “This is not the first time that the group has launched a smear campaign againstGovernorOrtom. MiyettiAllahgroupshavemarked the Governor, not only for victimizationandvilification, but also for elimination.”

