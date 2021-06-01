Benue women protest herdsmen killings, task Buhari to address Nigerians

Women from the three geopolitical zones of Benue State operating under the auspices of Concerned Benue Mothers (CBM) yesterday protested against massive killings of people of the state by suspected armed Fulani insurgents and called on President Mohammadu Buhari to, without delay, address the nation to end years of insecurity in the state.

Besides, the women also rejected a recent plan by the Federal Government to reactivate grazing reserves, describing it as a “draconian and dictatorial policy” being imposed on Nigerians.

“We Concerned Benue Mothers say no to grazing reserves and any similar policy that seeks to enslave our people and hand our lands to killer Fulani herdsmen”.

Addressing a news conference in Makurdi, leader of CBM and former member of the House of Representatives in the botched Third Republic who represented Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency, Chief Mrs. Rebecca Apedzan, lamented that the Federal Government has failed in its constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians; stressing that the body language of the President clearly shows he is not bothered about the killing of women and children and Nigerian farmers by invading armed Fulani militants.

“You are much aware of the worsening security situation in the country being perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen who have killed thousands of Benue people and in other states.

You are equally aware of the attitude of the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari, who is not bothered to see women and children being killed daily by Fulani herdsmen.

We are left with no other option than to conclude as many others have said, that the President is happy to watch his kinsmen turn Benue and other parts of the country into killing fields.

She, therefore, called on the President to urgently address the nation and caution Fulani herdsmen to stop the killings; as well as announce the cancellation of his plan to impose grazing reserves on Nigerians.

The group also admonished the Federal Government to motivate security agencies and direct them to be professional and neutral in the discharge of their duties.

They also called on the international community and lovers of peace across the world to show interest in what is happening in Nigeria, particularly in the Middle Belt region where killings of innocent people by herders have become a common sight.

