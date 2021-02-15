News

Benue: Young Alhaji dumps APDA, joins APC

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Popular Benue State politician, Alhaji Usman Abubakar, aka Young Alhaji, at the weekend dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

Abubakar registered as a member of the APC in the on-going APC membership registration and revalidation exercise.

 

Young Alhaji, who dumped the APC shortly before the 2019 general election, where he contested for the Benue South senatorial seat, reportedly told his supporters during the registration that he was not returning home as a prodigal son, but as someone who discovered his mistakes and had apologised profusely.

 

“I am not returning to the APC as a prodigal son, but as someone who had found out his mistakes, apologised remorsefully and begged to return home”.

 

Asked if he was interested in running for any elective position in the 2023 general election, he said 2023 was still too far for any experienced politician to declare his or her intention whether to run for any elective position or not.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

