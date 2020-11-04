Benue: Youths accuse prophet of ‘stealing private parts

MAKURDI

Hundreds of angry youths at Daudu community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday set ablaze Divine Shadow Church belonging to one Prophet Joshua Uhembe.

Uhembe was accused of being responsible for the mysterious disappearance of people’s penises in the village. The prophet and his alleged accomplice, Noah Saka, were accused of masterminding the disappearance of genital organs in Daudu.

On Saturday morning, some youths took to the Daudu major road to protest what they described as the mysterious disappearance of penises of some men in the community. Daudu community, on the Makurdi- Lafia Highway, accommodates at least three Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps of victims of herdsmen’s attacks.

A resident of the area, who identified himself simply as Jonah, told New Telegraph that the aggrieved youths came out to protest alleged rampant cases of disappearance of penises which they said had been a recurrent phenomenon in the last couple of weeks.

It was learnt that penises of six young men have disappeared mysteriously in the past weeks, a development which prompted the demonstration. “The youth said there had been cases of disappearance of penises in Daudu in the past few weeks. At the last count, six persons have lost their penises in this manner,” Jonah said. But not satisfied, yesterday morning, the youth burnt the church belonging to Uhembe.

One of the protesting youths, who gave his name as Aondoungwa, said “the attitude of Prophet Uhembe and Noah Saka has put fear in the people especially men who now find it difficult to move freely for fear of having their penises removed.

“We are surprised that someone who calls himself a man of God will stoop so low to remove private parts of men for ritual purposes. “The youth have done this to serve as a deterrent to other people who may have such wicked intentions. We believe that if he (Uhembe) is not stopped, he may extend his activities to women too

Like this: Like Loading...