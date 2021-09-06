Benue youths to Buhari: You neglect IDPs, fund only North-East

A group under the auspices of Benue Youths Forum (BYF) in Benue State, at the weekend, lamented the failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to support the over 1.5 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state, but is funding those in the North-East region of the country.

The IDPs were those displaced as a result of armed Fulani herdsmen insurgents across the state and had been languishing in penury in the last couple of years. President of the group, Mr. Terrence Kuanum, in a statement, expressed concern that the President has left the burden for the state government under Governor Samuel Ortom.

Kuanum said the IDPs in the North-East region were getting Federal Government’s support, accusing the president of promoting partiality just because Ortom ‘speaks truth to power.’

He also accused the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, of conniving with the federal government to shortchange the people of the state due to his rift with his estranged political godson, Ortom.

“The Federal Government should hasten efforts to redeem its pledge that was made through the Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to rebuild our destroyed communities.”

