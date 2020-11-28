News

Benue youths urge older politicians to quit stage

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Youths in Benue State yesterday admonished the older politicians in the state to hand over the baton of leadership to them as their experience and wisdom in driving the polity is no longer helping matters.

Besides, they called on the state government to as a matter of urgency sponsor a bill for a law to establish Benue State Youth Development Commission carved out from the Ministry of Youth and Sports where attention will be given more to sports than the welfare of the youths. These were part of resolutions contained in a communiqué’ issued at the end of the three-day youth summit organized by the state government to address some of the challenges confronting youths in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike to Umahi: Don’t destroy S’East with ambition

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has advised his Ebonyi State counterpart, Governor Dave Umahi, not to destroy the South- East geo-political zone politically with his ambition to become the next president of the country. Speaking on a live television programme yesterday, Wike described Umahi as an ungrateful man for insisting that he left the Peoples […]
News

New Zealand’s Ardern appears headed for big win, 2nd term

Posted on Author Reporter

  Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared headed for a landslide win and a second term in office Saturday during early vote counting in New Zealand’s election. With about one-third of votes counted, Ardern’s liberal Labour Party had nearly double the amount of votes than its main challenger, the conservative National Party. One question will be […]
News

6th NBC Code: Knee on the neck

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Understandably, conversations around the regulatory framework recently released by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) have mostly revolved around three issues. First is the desire of the commission to regulate exclusivity of broadcast content and actually outlaw such. Second is to make content sharing, including those created/developed by a broadcaster, with direct competitors mandatory. Third, bizarrely, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: