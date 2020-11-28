Benue youths urge older politicians to quit stage

Youths in Benue State yesterday admonished the older politicians in the state to hand over the baton of leadership to them as their experience and wisdom in driving the polity is no longer helping matters.

Besides, they called on the state government to as a matter of urgency sponsor a bill for a law to establish Benue State Youth Development Commission carved out from the Ministry of Youth and Sports where attention will be given more to sports than the welfare of the youths. These were part of resolutions contained in a communiqué’ issued at the end of the three-day youth summit organized by the state government to address some of the challenges confronting youths in the state.

