BenueDecides2023: PDP Loses Govt House Polling unit To APC

Governor Samuel Ortom-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lost the Governorship and State Assembly elections in the two polling units located in the government house, Makurdi to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The results as released by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that for the governorship, PDP polled 43 votes, APC scored 130 votes while Labour Party (LP) got 06 votes from the Arts Theater Polling Units 011; while for the Assembly election, PDP got 50 votes, APC 115 votes while the LP which came a distant third scored 13 votes of the total votes cast.

At the protocol polling unit 022, PDP scored 10 votes while APC scored 36 for governorship and in the Assembly elections APC beat PDP with 36 votes while the PDP PDP scored 7 votes.

Speaking to journalists after casting their votes the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC), Rt. Hon Titus Tyoapine Uba and Hyacinth Iormem Alia respectively, all expressed optimism that they will emerge victorious.

Uba spoke in his country home at Mbakyaha, Ute in Vandeikya local government area, and lauded INEC for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

On his part, the APC’s governorship candidate Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, also expressed hope that he will win, stressing that he remains “the right person to get in there (government house) and salvage the state and better the lives of the people”.

The Catholic Priest told journalists in his Mbadede council ward where he exercised his franchise that he was indeed “happy that the day has come and we know that the day is ours.

The day to liberate the lives of the Benue people is here. I am so happy that I performed my civic responsibility to vote of course appropriately. I am the right person to get in there and salvage the state and better the lives of the people”.

He commended INEC for the smooth conduct of the election which he said has recorded huge improvement as according to him there were no reported cases of BVAS malfunction.

“So we should appreciate that we are victories from where we were as Nigerians in yesteryears, so INEC has made tremendous improvement in today’s election so far even in security we have not heard breaches.

He promised to accept the final results of the election as announced by the Commission, as he noted “I am 100 per cent willing to go by the result that is produced”.

