BenueDecides2023: Soldiers Kill Two Ballot Box Snatchers, Beat Up House Of Reps Member

The military forces drafted to ensure the peaceful conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections reportedly shot dead two political thugs who stormed polling units in the Gboko South Local Government Area of Benue State and snatched ballot boxes.

The military men also beat up a serving House of Representatives member for the Buruku constituency in the state, Hon. Kpam Sokpo to a pulp and left him in the pool of his blood.

The fierce encounter between the Federal Lawmaker and the soldiers, Sunday Telegraph gathered took place on the eve of the elections at the Old Barn Hotel in the Gboko LGA of the state.

Hon. Sokpo, sources alleged was accused of planning to rig the election.

But narrating his ordeal to newsmen, he rebuffed the allegations saying the soldiers stormed the Hotel where he was lodging around 2:30 am and started beating him even after he identified himself as a serving lawmaker.

He said one of the soldiers hit him with his gun butt on the head and inflicted severe injuries on him on his head.

“I dont know what came over them, I came to the hotel where I was staying in Gboko, Old Barn around 2:30 am and about five trucks filled with over 60 soldiers. I sat there with some of my friends.

“When they alighted from their vehicles they just took positions.

“I got up from where I was sitting to do something and one of them approached me and asked why I was walking in the manner I was walking.

“And as I was talking, he slapped me in the face. I asked why he did that and introduced myself as a House of Representatives member. I told him he does not know me and just slapped me in the face.

“And before I knew what was happening more than 30 of them just pounced on me using the butt of their guns to injure me. Some of the guns they used on me even broke into pieces. As I speak with you I have stitches on my face, on my head and I have all kinds of injuries on my body”.

Hon. Sopko explained further that one of the soldiers who assaulted him also threatened to kill him, adding that he did not get their names because they removed their name tags before assaulting him.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of 401 Special Forces Makurdi, Captain Okezie and the Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass both said they were not aware of the incidents.

