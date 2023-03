Voting has commenced at the Kankarofi Women’s Centre, Kano Municipal in Benue State as the official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived on time with full election materials.

New Telegraph correspondent on ground observed the electioneering process in the area is peaceful and orderly so far.

Also, voting commenced as early as 8 am at the Immigration/Cemetery in Wailomayo PU 012 at Makurdi, the state capital.

