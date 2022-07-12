News Top Stories

Benue’s Unpaid Salaries: Group begs Buhari to allow Ortom access N41.39bn loan to pay workers

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI Comment(0)

As civil servants and pensioners in Benue State continue to groan over non-payment of their accumulated wages, a group known as “Benue People of Conscience” yesterday appealed to the Federal Government to allow Governor Samuel Ortom access N41.39 billion loan to clear outstanding arrears of the salaries. The group made the plea at a news conference in Makurdi, the state capital. Chairman of the group, Mr.John Orshio, accompanied by Secretary, Tersoo Iorbee and members, also appealedforthereleaseof the last tranche of the Paris Club refundsof aboutN14.9 billion to the state for the purpose. Mr Orshio said the group has observed with concern the agony of civil servants, in the midst of unfolding political scenario in the state due to non-payment of salaries, and have decided to lend their voice to help address the matter. Ortom had transmitted a letter to the State House of Assembly seeking its approval of N41.39 billion for payment of arrears of workers salary and pension and other emoluments which was later approved. The governor in the letter, informed the Assembly of his resolve to access the Federal Government/Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) concessionary from United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc by way of a term loan facility offer. He informed the House that the state would secure UBA term loan facility of N17.090 billion and Fidelity Bank term loan facility of N24.295 billion, if the request was granted. But the loan request has not been granted, prompting the reaction of the group. It appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the plight of the workers and retirees in the state. “We use this medium to call on the Federal Government to ensure that the N41.39 billion loan, as well as the last tranche of the Paris Club refunds of about N14.9 billion that was withdrawn by the Federal Government be released to the Benue State Government topaypensionsandsalariesof workers.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

