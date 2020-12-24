Benumbing questions about terrorism in Nigeria

Nigeria was recently pronounced the third

most terrorized country in the world after

Somalia and Afghanistan. That ranking did

not come to anybody as a surprise for Nigeria

has always been a land of terrors and outrageous

violence. Terror means “very great fear or dread” according

to Chambers 21st Century Dictionary and the

word derived from Latin root of “terrere” meaning

“to frighten.” Putting a person or group of persons

to fright requires some form of physical violence or

threat of it.

Nigeria was actually begotten of terror for the European

commercial buccaneers and adventurers especially

Taubman Goldie in Nigeria that sought economic fortunes

and consequent imperial possessions in West Africa deployed

terror to put the native African populations to fright

and thereby conquered and subjugated them. It is heartrending

to read the accounts of military expeditions carried

out against the Ijebu where over 1,000 Ijebu infantry

was mowed down within minutes by the rapid fires of

the British maxim guns. One also shudders at the gory

bloodshed that the sacking of Benin City, the long and

cumbersome campaigns against the Igbo communities,

the pitched cavalry battles the Sokoto Caliphate waged

against the invading Lugardian army that cut down

men and beasts that at the end of the war the Sultan had

to curse the British for such unspeakable violence and

bloodshed.

State terror continued with the modern state called

Nigeria as the slightest show of opposition to government

policy or protest against such was visited with unimaginable

violence as evidenced by the Akasa Raid, Aba

Women Riots, Agbekoya riots, Bakolori Massacres, Odi

and Umuechem and Zaki-Ibiam episodes. State terror is

known to beget terror among the people who learn the

hard way to get through in life in modern world the only

language the government knows and hears is violence and

so the oppressed and disaffected usually employ that tool

of violence to get the attention of government. Violence

or terror in Nigeria has been resorted to time without

number in Nigeria’s history to settle one issue or the other.

Terror may be used by individuals or groups as in armed

robberies that became rampant in 1970 having its roots

from the violent politics of the 1960s which encompassed

the political thuggery in the North, Western and Eastern

Regions of Nigeria between 1964 and 1966. The official

custodians of state-terror machine, the Nigerian armed

forces were drawn and exposed to this individuals’ and

groups’ terror when they were drawn to the quenching

of the Tivs riots in modern Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba

states and the Niger Delta revolts led by Isaac Adaka Boro.

The Western Region electoral violence emanating from

the Tafawa Balewa’s government’s open support for Premier

Samuel Akintola political faction’s bid to control the

politics and government in the Western Region snowballed

to the widespread terror in the Western Region known as

‘operation we tie’. The entire society of Nigeria was soaked

up in violence hence the military was drawn into it when a

group of army officers led by Major Chukwuma Nzeogwu

overthrew Tafawa Balewa government on 15th January,

1966 but his coup was aborted by Major General Aguiyi

Ironsi who went ahead to form military government to

stem the violence. But the military government became

embroiled in the disease it was trying to cure. Fears, suspicions

and distrust in the new military government and

between members of the officer corps and ranks and file

ignited a counter coup on July 29, 1966 which virtually

wiped out the officer cadre of the Nigerian Armed Forces

of Igbo origin and pogroms against Igbo populations in

Northern towns and cities. That pogroms cost the Igbo

over 50,000 persons according to Onyiuke Commission of

Inquiry set up by the Eastern Region Government.

Above all, the military plunged Nigeria into a civil war

called Biafra War which was best remembered as the worst

bush war in modern history as depicted by the atrocities

visited on civilian populations at Asaba, Akaeze, Calabar,

Port Harcourt and several other towns where ethnic Igbo

were massacred by rampaging soldiers. These atrocities

have been chronicled by Generals Akinrinade and Alabi-

Isama who fought on Nigeria side during the war.

By 1970 when Biafra has been clobbered to submission,

the victorious Nigeria army turned its attention to Nigeria

civilians whom it went on to conquer as well to establish its

overlordship not just of Biafra, but of Nigeria as a whole.

So, systematic terrors were visited on civilians by public

floggings, punishments in public places as chronicled by

Wole Soyinka in his autobiography, ‘You Must Set Forth

at Dawn’ and other writers’ accounts.

Having succeeded in seizing Nigeria by converting it

into privatized economic and political entity called the

‘Federal Republic of Nigerian Army’ and laid siege to the nation

as recounted by General Mohammed Chris Ali, the army

people visited themselves with humongous violence by means

of coups and on the people by corporal punishments and economic

terror of impoverishment and political enslavement.

The terror we see today are the direct repercussions from

state official violence from 1960 to date which has degenerated

to the terrorism now democratized under a constitutional

framework it set up under the 1999 Constitution. If you care

to study the trend of terror, be it the religious riots of 1980 and

1990s or the Niger Delta revolts or the Boko Haram insurgency

or the bandits and other violent marauders ravaging Nigeria,

you will not fail to see that they have their origins from the

economic and political dislocations caused by the Nigerian

governments from 1960 to date. Was it not the official introduction

of Sharia legal framework that bred Boko Haram? Was

it not the political thuggery by Nigerian political parties that

spawned kidnappers, armed robbers, assassins, bandits, etc.?

The benumbing questions about terrorism in Nigeria are

that apart from the seeming helplessness of Nigeria government

to stem it, there appears to be some kind of “collusion”

which General TY Danjuma talked about. Why should any

government (state or federal) publicly show itself helpless by

bargaining with bandits and kidnappers over their activities

to the extent that a government and a member of the armed

forces will pose in group photograph with banditry or kidnapping

kingpin? Why should it be suggested that apprehended

members of Boko Haram be absolved of the atrocities and

put up as “deradicalized” and so adjudged fit to be integrated

in the Armed Forces of Nigeria as objected to by Chairman,

Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume? Why? Why? Why…?

And now the Katsina welcome home gift to President Buhari

where ‘bandits’ kidnapped over 300 students and their rescue

was allegedly brokered by Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association

of Nigeria, a group whose existence and activities

the Governor of Benue State has repeatedly accused of perpetrating

vicious terror in the state? Are Nigeria’s intelligence

agencies capable of digging into these questions? What are

their findings?

Ah! I do not understand this Nigeria. There are certainly

benumbing questions about terrorism begging for answers

and there don’t seem to be any helpful answers. Please, this

violent culture is contrary to, and an anathema to many African

culture and I am sure of my Igbo civilisation. How can

anybody be comfortable with the bloodshed that has defined

Nigeria’s existence since 1914? Let government come up with

a constitutional framework and a legal system that discourage

terrorism and we see it die. The present system encourages

terrorism and so it festers.

