News Sports

Benzema, Camavinga To Miss Madrid’s Next Game

Posted on Author Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga Comment(0)

Real Madrid head coach, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that both Karim Benzema and Eduardo Camavinga will miss Tuesday’s La Liga trip to Girona.

However, Ancelotti expects the pair to be available again for Saturday’s home game with Almeria before Los Blancos play the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna and their Champions League semi-final with Manchester City.

David Alaba is also anticipated to be back for the Osasuna clash on May 6, having not played in the 2-0 win against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

“Benzema and Camavinga will miss out and (Dani) Ceballos has got accumulated cards,” he said.

“Camavinga lasted the game [v Celta] but then he felt some discomfort from a knock. I think they should be available for Almeria.

“Ferland Mendy and Alaba won’t be there either. Alaba is recovering well and I don’t think he should be a problem for the Copa del Rey final.”

Elaborating on Benzema’s situation, Ancelotti added: “If he recovers from his knock, he’ll play against Almeria.

“He’s hugely important to us. He’s shown a fantastic level in recent games and you keep that up by playing, not by resting. If he’s fit, he wants to play and that’s what we want as well.”

The gap at the top of La Liga remains 11 points with eight games to play after Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 on Sunday.

“If we’re talking about the quality of the two teams, there’s no way there should be 11 points between us, and that’s been clear in the games we’ve played against each other,” he said.

“We’re two evenly matched sides and the deficit has come about through small details. We want to cut it down.”

Despite their victory against Celta, there were more concerns about the surface at the Santiago Bernabeu, which has been affected by the ongoing renovations at the famous stadium.

Marco Asensio scored and assisted in the game, but also hit a wayward shot in the second half that appeared to bobble up off the surface, and Ancelotti previously confirmed it will be replaced before they play City on May 9.

“Every team wants to play on a beautiful pitch,” Ancelotti said. “We are aware of the problems we have at the Bernabeu and we won’t complain.

“We’re talking about something which is clear to see, our playing surface is suffering due to the ongoing works and they will fix that as soon as possible.”

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
News

Enugu Catholic varsity gets teaching hospital, holds 10th convocation

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has donated its biggest specialist hospital, ‘Ntasi obi Ndi no N’afufu’ to Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI) Enugu to serve as the Teaching Hospital for its College of medicine. The Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Dr. Callistus Onaga announced this while addressing the 10th convocation of the University, last […]
News Top Stories

Akeredolu, Fayemi absent as S’West APC leaders demand true federalism

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West, yesterday, met in Lagos to deliberate and addressed major national issues including insecurity and the agitation for the Yoruba nation by some individuals and groups in the region and the country.   The meeting, which held at the State House, Marina, Lagos, was convened by […]
News

Overnight Success Is a Myth; You Need to Earn Your Success – Dustin Aab

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The world is full of people who wish to attain overnight success; however, it is imperative to understand that life may come with endless struggles and challenges and it is important to understand the meaning of pure ‘hard work’, believes Dustin Aab, who has been rising high in the field of coaching and mentoring in […]

Leave a Comment