Benzema, Camavinga To Miss Madrid’s Next Game

Real Madrid head coach, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that both Karim Benzema and Eduardo Camavinga will miss Tuesday’s La Liga trip to Girona.

However, Ancelotti expects the pair to be available again for Saturday’s home game with Almeria before Los Blancos play the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna and their Champions League semi-final with Manchester City.

David Alaba is also anticipated to be back for the Osasuna clash on May 6, having not played in the 2-0 win against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

“Benzema and Camavinga will miss out and (Dani) Ceballos has got accumulated cards,” he said.

“Camavinga lasted the game [v Celta] but then he felt some discomfort from a knock. I think they should be available for Almeria.