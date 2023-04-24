Benzema, Camavinga To Miss Madrid’s Next Game

Real Madrid head coach, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that both Karim Benzema and Eduardo Camavinga will miss Tuesday’s La Liga trip to Girona.
However, Ancelotti expects the pair to be available again for Saturday’s home game with Almeria before Los Blancos play the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna and their Champions League semi-final with Manchester City.
David Alaba is also anticipated to be back for the Osasuna clash on May 6, having not played in the 2-0 win against Celta Vigo on Saturday.
“Benzema and Camavinga will miss out and (Dani) Ceballos has got accumulated cards,” he said.
“Camavinga lasted the game [v Celta] but then he felt some discomfort from a knock. I think they should be available for Almeria.
“Ferland Mendy and Alaba won’t be there either. Alaba is recovering well and I don’t think he should be a problem for the Copa del Rey final.”
Elaborating on Benzema’s situation, Ancelotti added: “If he recovers from his knock, he’ll play against Almeria.
“He’s hugely important to us. He’s shown a fantastic level in recent games and you keep that up by playing, not by resting. If he’s fit, he wants to play and that’s what we want as well.”
The gap at the top of La Liga remains 11 points with eight games to play after Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 on Sunday.
“If we’re talking about the quality of the two teams, there’s no way there should be 11 points between us, and that’s been clear in the games we’ve played against each other,” he said.
“We’re two evenly matched sides and the deficit has come about through small details. We want to cut it down.”
Despite their victory against Celta, there were more concerns about the surface at the Santiago Bernabeu, which has been affected by the ongoing renovations at the famous stadium.
Marco Asensio scored and assisted in the game, but also hit a wayward shot in the second half that appeared to bobble up off the surface, and Ancelotti previously confirmed it will be replaced before they play City on May 9.
“Every team wants to play on a beautiful pitch,” Ancelotti said. “We are aware of the problems we have at the Bernabeu and we won’t complain.
“We’re talking about something which is clear to see, our playing surface is suffering due to the ongoing works and they will fix that as soon as possible.”