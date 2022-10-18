Benzema crowned the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner

Karim Benzema has been named Ballon d’Or winner for 2022, with the Real Madrid striker enjoying an incredible calendar year. Blancos striker scored 44 goals last season The France international enjoyed a remarkable 2021-22 campaign at Santiago Bernabeu, with a stunning 44-goal haul helping Los Blancos to La Liga and Champions League titles.

The 34-year-old found the target on 27 occasions in the Spanish top flight last season and 15 times in European competition. TBenzema has been revelation for Madrid, helping to fill the void created by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in 2018 while also taking on captaincy duties following Sergio Ramos’ move to Paris Saint-Germain.

He has now been recognised as the world’s best by his peers, with competition from the likes of Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland seen off to land the prestigious Golden Ball.

Alexia Putellas of Barcelona Femeni – who agonisingly missed this summer’s European Championships through injury – has won to the women’s award for the second year running. The Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player went to Barcelona starlet Gavi and Sadio Mane won the inaugural Socrates award for his charitable work in Senegal.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski retained the Gerd Muller Trophy for the best striker, as the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper went to Thibaut Courtois.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...