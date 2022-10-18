Sports

Benzema crowned the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Karim Benzema has been named Ballon d’Or winner for 2022, with the Real Madrid striker enjoying an incredible calendar year. Blancos striker scored 44 goals last season The France international enjoyed a remarkable 2021-22 campaign at Santiago Bernabeu, with a stunning 44-goal haul helping Los Blancos to La Liga and Champions League titles.

The 34-year-old found the target on 27 occasions in the Spanish top flight last season and 15 times in European competition. TBenzema has been revelation for Madrid, helping to fill the void created by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in 2018 while also taking on captaincy duties following Sergio Ramos’ move to Paris Saint-Germain.

He has now been recognised as the world’s best by his peers, with competition from the likes of Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland seen off to land the prestigious Golden Ball.

 

Alexia Putellas of Barcelona Femeni – who agonisingly missed this summer’s European Championships through injury – has won to the women’s award for the second year running. The Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player went to Barcelona starlet Gavi and Sadio Mane won the inaugural Socrates award for his charitable work in Senegal.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski retained the Gerd Muller Trophy for the best striker, as the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper went to Thibaut Courtois.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Report: Arsenal eying Conte as Arteta’s replacement

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal are considering appointing former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager, Antonio Conte as Mikel Arteta’s successor. Arteta has overseen a bad start to the 2020/2021 season. The Gunners have suffered back-to-back 2-0 defeats to Brentford and Chelsea in their first two league fixtures. The UK Telegraph claims Arteta now has only five games to […]
Sports

Lakeside, others begin fireworks in Benin City

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as NWFL Nationwide League begins Lakeside Queens of Bariga, Lagos, will join other teams in Benin City starting from tomorow to complete as the16 Nigeria Women Football League nationwide clubs will battle in the third tier of the Women’s Football League, the amateur class, for the promotion tickets to the NWFL Championship League. The battle […]
Sports

La Liga: Real overtake Barca again after Mallorca win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid have returned to the LaLiga summit, following a 2-0 win over Real Mallorca on Wednesday night. Vinicius Junior opened scoring for Zinedine Zidane’s men in the first half with a fine chip. Captain Sergio Ramos made it 2-0 with a fine free-kick, to secure maximum points for Real. The victory sees Los […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica