Sports

Benzema keen to play with Mbappe at Real Madrid

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Karim Benzema has said he would like to play alongside his France strike partner Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid one day and spoken of his joy at winning a trophy with his country after six years away from the team.

Paris St Germain rejected a bid from Real for Mbappe for €160 million this year, with Spanish and French media reporting they made two further offer — the second of €180 million — which were also turned down.

Mbappe will be free to negotiate with Real and other clubs from January with a view to joining for free when his contract with PSG expires next June, unless the Ligue 1 side can convince him to sign a new deal.

Benzema and Mbappe each scored as France came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in Sunday’s UEFA Nations League final in Milan and the Real player told Spanish state network TVE he would like to play with the 22-year-old in Madrid.

“Why not? I’ve always said it and I’ll say it again, of course I would like to (play with Mbappe) one day,” Benzema said.

“I enjoy playing with him in the France team and so why not in the future (for Real) as he is a great player. But right now we have to respect his club, Paris.”

Benzema was dropped from the France squad in 2015 following a blackmailing scandal over which he faces a trial this month.

He missed the 2018 World Cup victory before being handed a surprise recall by coach Didier Deschamps ahead of this year’s European Championship.

Benzema scored four goals in France’s four games at Euro 2020 before they were eliminated in the last 16 by Switzerland but spoke of his pride at the Nations League triumph.

“It means a lot to me. It’s my first trophy with my national team and I’m so proud of all the work I did after six years without playing for my country,” added Benzema, who has scored nine goals for Real in eight LaLiga games this season.

“It makes me very happy, I worked very hard physically and mentally and I’m looking forward to winning another trophy.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Aston Villa sack Sporting Director, Jesus Garcia Pitarch

Posted on Author Reporter

  Aston Villa have sacked Sporting Director Jesus Garcia Pitarch, after criticism of the club’s recruitment strategy. Pitarch left Villa Park on Monday, a day after the club ensured Premier League survival with a 1-1 draw at West Ham, reports Sky News. As Sky Sports News reported on Monday, Dean Smith’s future as Villa manager is 100 […]
Sports

Inzaghi praises entertaining Inter after impressive opening day victory

Posted on Author Reporter

  Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi praised the entertaining manner of his side’s performance in their 4-0 opening day victory over Genoa on Saturday, insisting his first game in charge of the Serie A champions could not have gone any better. Inzaghi succeeded Antonio Conte as Inter coach after five years in charge of Lazio, […]
Sports

Iheanacho attacks journalist during Eagles’ training

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

What would have been a free for all between Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Brila FM journalist, Yinka Oyedele, was averted due to the maturity of the reporter after the Leicester City striker attacked him during the national team training at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday evening. According to report, the media were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica