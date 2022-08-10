Sports

Benzema landmark as Real beat Frankfurt in Super Cup

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Karim Benzema continued his Ballon d’Or pursuit with a 324th goal for European champions Real Madrid as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt to lift the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who beat Liverpool to win the Champions League in May, took the lead when David Alaba tapped into an empty net, with Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp stranded following Casemiro’s header back across goal, reports the BBC.

Benzema doubled the Spanish giants’ lead after the break with a first-time finish from Vinicius Jr’s cross to move second on Real’s all-time goalscoring list, overtaking Raul and behind only Cristiano Ronaldo who has 450 goals.

Frankfurt, making their Super Cup debut, had moments of their own – the best when Daichi Kamada was sent through early on, but the Europa League winners looked second best once Real hit their stride.

RESULT

Real 2 – 0 Frankfurt

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Fulham lose to Cardiff, still reach Championship play-off final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fulham withstood a gutsy fightback from Cardiff to reach the Championship play-off final despite losing the second leg of their semi-final. Cardiff won 2-1 on the night at Craven Cottage courtesy of goals from Curtis Nelson and Lee Tomlin, as Neeskens Kebano levelled for Fulham moments after Nelson’s headed opener, reports the BBC. But […]
Sports

2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Alli urges elite runners to emulate Suzuki

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The General Manager of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yusuf Alli, has urged Nigerian elite runners participating in the 2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon to emulate Japanese Kengo Suzuki who on Sunday February 28, 2021 crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 56 seconds to win the Lake Biwa Mainichi […]
Sports

Real’s most decorated player, Marcelo, confirms departure

Posted on Author Reporter

  After lifting a fifth Champions League trophy with Real Madrid, captain Marcelo said he is bringing his 16-year stint with the Spanish and European champions to an end. The Brazilian defender is the most decorated player in Real’s 120-year history, picking up his 25th trophy with the club as they beat Liverpool 1-0 in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica