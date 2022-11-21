Sports

Benzema out of World Cup 2022 with thigh injury

France striker Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the World Cup because of a thigh injury suffered in training. Benzema, 34, won the 2022 Ballon d’Or – awarded to the world’s best player – after helping Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga.

“I am extremely sad for Karim, who made this World Cup a major goal,” said head coach Didier Deschamps. “In my life I never give up but tonight I have to think about the team like I always do,” Benzema said.

“So the reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our team to make a great World Cup.” The French Football Federation said: “The whole team shares Karim’s sadness and wishes him a speedy recovery.” It said an MRI scan confirmed the injury, which requires “a three-week recovery period”.

Deschamps told French television network TF1 on Sunday that he would not be naming a replacement for Benzema. France play Australia on November 22, Denmark on November 26 and Tunisia on November 30 in Group D. Midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante were not included in the original 26-man squad.

Defender Presnel Kimpembe withdrew on Monday after failing to recover from a hamstring problem – he was replaced by Axel Disasi – and on Wednesday forward Christopher Nkunku was ruled out after limping out of training. Randal Kolo Muani was called up as a replacement.

 

