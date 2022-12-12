News

Berger removes barricades on Lagos/lbadan Expressway

Construction firm Julius Berger on Monday removed the barricades at Lagos/Ibadan expressway, which have turned the highway to Lagos inward travellers a nightmare.

Residents and road users have protested the development, which left them spending hours on the highway, which is believed to be used by not less than 60,000 vehicles daily.

Road users, who spoke, expressed delight over the removal of the barricades.

 

