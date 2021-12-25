Back Page Columnist

BERNADO SILVA, GUADIOLA’S GOLDEN SON, AIMS TO CLIP FOXES’ WINGS

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comments Off on BERNADO SILVA, GUADIOLA’S GOLDEN SON, AIMS TO CLIP FOXES’ WINGS

A move away from the Etihad Stadium looked certain for Bernado Silva at the start of the season following the arrival of 100 million Jack Grealish but after 18 league matches, the Portuguese has become the most important player in Pep Guardiola star-studded side. Guardiola’s men are leading the chart in the EPL with Bernando’s contribution largely accounting for the edge the Citizens have had in the hot race for the league title.

City is a squad of stars and it is important to state that Guardiola is fortunate in that sense; Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, and Kevin De Bruyne have been untouchable in the team in the past, now, Bernardo is the talisman. Honestly, if not for Mohamed Salah’s impeccable runs, it is hard to think of any player who is better than the Portugal international at the moment.

Over the course of the year, Bernardo has gone from strength to strength, especially this season, with him adapting outstandingly well to a new central-midfield role. He has become a mainstay in Guardiola’s thinking, just months after an exit looked certain due to concerns about a lack of game time. He has scored seven goals in 22 appearances in all competitions. He has already scored more goals this season than he managed in the whole of the 2020/21 campaign and has started all but one of City’s 18 Premier League games so far this term. “He is the best,” said Guardiola. “He was the best two or three seasons ago. He was the best then too.

He has a special ability to do whatever he wants with the ball. “You have to go back to when we won with 98 points, review the videos, you will see the same player like this right now.” Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves corroborated the City’s Manager’s view on the Portuguese when he said: “If Mo Salah wasn’t playing almost Michael Jordan-esque then that just tells you how great Bernardo Silva has been.

Probably can play five positions as good as each other. I just think he’s the perfect Pep player. “In possession he’s great, but he’s the modern number 10 because number 10s back in the day — Mesut Ozil and Coutinho — took a lot of time off out of possession. “Bernardo Silva presses the ball like Kante, that’s how good he is. His finishing has been off the charts.” He was unplayable against Newcastle and their next opponents Leicester City may have to contain him to be able to get anything away from the tie at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Back Page Columnist

Katsina: New haven of terror-banditry in Nigeria

Posted on Author Yushau A. Shuaib

Was it not strange that the abduction of Kankara boys occurred on the day President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Daura, his hometown, in Katsina State, on a private visit? It is even more curious that the abductees were released on his birthday.   Buhari last visited the state in December 2019, when he inaugurated construction work […]
Back Page Columnist

DNA: ‘I avenged his betrayal, assaults’

Posted on Author MICHAEL WEST

New confessions trailed last week’s edition of this column as reactions to the issue of DNA keep streaming in. Reports available reveal that dimensions to DNA problems are beyond infidelity. Some of the issues identified include breach of trust, retaliation, innocence via child swapping at maternity wards and naivety. Let me explain how naivety had […]
Back Page Columnist

A fraud on our collective humanity

Posted on Author Dakuku Peterside

Dakuku Peterside   It was a compelling story – a story that showcases the best and worst in us. This story calls for genuine sober reflection on our collective consciousness and the need for a social renaissance on our cherished ethical and moral values as a society.   In 2006, an 11-year-old girl and her […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica