Bernard Arnault Overtakes Elon Musk As World’s Richest Man

Posted on

According to Forbes’ recent List of 25 Richest Men in the World, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have lost their titles as the richest and second richest men in the world, respectively.

Musk, who topped the list last year, now ranks second after his pricey purchase of the microblogging site, Twitter.

French magnate, Bernard Arnault, has officially surpassed Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, to take the title of the world’s richest billionaire.

According to Forbes’ calculations, the 74-year-old engineer tops the 2023 billionaires list with a $211-billion fortune, surpassing Elon Musk, who is worth $39 billion less than a year ago.

Jeff Bezos who was the second on the list has also  dropped to third place. Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg made the list at the 6th and 16th spots respectively.

Arnault, the world’s richest man has seen his company, LVMH grow into the world’s largest luxury goods company, with more than 70 brands and loyal customers around the globe.

Bolstered by pricey acquisitions, revenues have grown from $4 billion in 1989 to $86 billion last year. LVMH’s stock soared 35% over the past year.

Bernard Jean Étienne Arnault born 5 March 1949 is a French business magnate, investor, and art collector.

He is the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury goods company.

Arnault has an estimated net worth of 211.1 billion Dollars as of March 2023, according to Forbes, making him the wealthiest person in the world.

His family is also considered one of the richest families in the world.

