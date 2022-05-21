Bernard named as chairman of 2022 LAAC conference

The League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), has named the former President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and Chief Executive Officer of Finchglow Travels and Tours Limited, Bankole Bernard, as the chairman of its 26th annual conference scheduled for July 28 in Lagos.

This is just as other Chief Executive Officers of all the agencies in the aviation industry have confirmed their participation at the forthcoming event. Bernard, who is also the chairman, Association of Aviation Training Organisations in Nigeria (AATON), is expected to bring his wealth of experience to oversee proceedings at the conference, with theme; Sunset Airports: Economic and Safety Implications. No fewer than 250 participants are expected at the conference.

A statement signed by the Secretary, Planning Committee, LAAC, Albinus Chiedu, said that apart from Bernard, other major industry stakeholders have also confirmed their participation at the conference, which would be held virtually and physically. Chiedu explained that as in the past editions, this year’s conference would draw key participants and organisations from within and outside the country’s aviation industry. According to him, Bernard while accepting to chair the occasion, commended LAAC for its consistency at mirroring and shaping the travel industry in Nigeria through its objective and unbiased reporting.

He further explained that he accepted to chair the 26th edition of the conference because of his belief in the growth of the Nigerian aviation industry, stressing that the theme for the conference was timely and germane, especially at this time where operators are faced with myriad of challenges. “The first time I attended LAAC event, I was impressed by the high-levelled discussions by panelists, stakeholders and participants.

I am therefore humbled to receive the honour of being the Chairman of the 26th LAAC Conference and Awards. I believe that LAAC’s contribution to the aviation industry is worthy of recognition by all, said Bernard. He further stated that: “At Finchglow Holdings, we thrive on a culture of professionalism and excellence.

These virtues are not alien to members of this esteemed association. I believe previous LAAC events have gone a long way in shaping the Nigerian aviation industry, hence, I am delighted to collaborate with the league.” Chiedu stated that the 26th annual conference would focus on the solutions to the multiple challenges faced by stakeholders in terms of safety and economics as a result of operating sunset airports in Nigeria. The LAAC annual conference has over the years made an unquantifiable impact on Nigeria’s aviation industry by throwing up policy, management and operational issues for public discuss and this has resulted in tremendously significant evidential changes in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

