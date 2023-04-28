Bernardo Silver Describes Haaland And De Bruyne As Beasts

Manchester City midfielder, Bernardo Silva has described his teammates, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland as “beasts” after the duo gave a master-class performance in City’s vital win over Arsenal.

De Bruyne scored twice from Haaland assists and then made another for John Stones before the Norwegian got on the scoresheet in a 4-1 win at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Haaland has now scored a stunning 33 goals in the competition this season, one short of the record and laid on seven assists while De Bruyne’s figures are seven and 16 respectively.

Silva said, “We knew that they could come doing man-to-man and we tried to stretch them as much as possible because, if they do man-to-man against us, they have to deal with Kevin and Erling up front. It’s never going to be easy in that spot.